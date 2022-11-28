- With markets near all-time highs, which sectors should you bet on?
- India's sectoral valuations outstrip Asian counterparts, shows data
- Equity rerate unlikely before second half of 2023, says Credit Suisse
- Street Signs: Buy the dip, microfinance sector seen turning a corner & more
- FPIs flock to Indian mkt; buy shares worth Rs 31,630 cr in Nov
- Macro data, global trends to guide equity markets this week: Analysts
- TVS Supply Chain files addendum to DRHP as it turns profitable in H1
- Investing it wisely: Mutual fund investors 'buying low & selling high'
- Sebi bars former MSEI MD&CEO for six months over multiple violations
- UTI AMC, Punjab National Bank shares jump on the stake sale plans
MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely for Sensex, Nifty as Asian stocks slump
Stock market today: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 70 points lower at 18,580 levels
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices are likely to see a weak opening on Monday amid negative moves across global equities, especially Asia.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 70 points lower at 18,580 levels.
Asian markets were trading sharply lower this morning with the Hang Seng index slumping nearly 4 per cent as severe protests over China’s zero-Covid policy clouded investor sentiment.
US equity futures were also down up to 1 per cent in post-market deals after a tepid close in the cash market on Friday.
Back home, market action will be guided by global peers today. While in the primary market, new IPO of agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard's will open for subscription. The price band of the issue is fixed at Rs Rs 216-237 per share.
In the secondat market, Paytm will be in focus after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refused to grant a payment aggregator license to subsidiary Paytm Payments Services (PPSL).
In the secondat market, Paytm will be in focus after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refused to grant a payment aggregator license to subsidiary Paytm Payments Services (PPSL).
IEX will also be on the radar after its board approved share buyback proposal worth Rs 98 crore.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More