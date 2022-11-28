JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News

MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely for Sensex, Nifty as Asian stocks slump

Stock market today: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 70 points lower at 18,580 levels

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SGX Nifty, stock market, Paytm, Nykaa, IEX, oil
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices are likely to see a weak opening on Monday amid negative moves across global equities, especially Asia. 

At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 70 points lower at 18,580 levels.

Asian markets were trading sharply lower this morning with the Hang Seng index slumping nearly 4 per cent as severe protests over China’s zero-Covid policy clouded investor sentiment. 

US equity futures were also down up to 1 per cent in post-market deals after a tepid close in the cash market on Friday.  

Back home, market action will be guided by global peers today. While in the primary market, new IPO of agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard's will open for subscription. The price band of the issue is fixed at Rs Rs 216-237 per share.

In the secondat market, Paytm will be in focus after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refused to grant a payment aggregator license to subsidiary Paytm Payments Services (PPSL). 

IEX will also be on the radar after its board approved share buyback proposal worth Rs 98 crore.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh