- What drove markets down the drain in Samvat 2078?
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 200pts, Nifty50 above 17,600; Axis Bank gains 3%
- Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, RIL
- Domestic buying powering Indian equities but stocks yet to feel tight money
- Markets extend gains for 5th session on fag-end buying IT stocks shine
- Tracxn Technologies stock gains on NSE debut, up 17.7% at Rs 94.20 apiece
- Suzlon Energy rights issue subscribed 1.8 times, stock down 3.7%
- Sebi allows stock brokers to place client bids on RFQ platform from Jan 1
- Two years on, Sebi's sandbox initiative yet to find its feet
- Which stocks should you bet on in Samvat 2079?
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty50 above 17,600; Axis Bank surges 6%
Stock Market Live Updates: Broader markets, too, fell in jumped as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed up to 0.4 per cent
Topics
MARKET LIVE | stock market trading | stock market investing
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Opening Bell
Domestic equity markets edged higher on Friday despite dim global cues. Key indices Nifty50 rose over 50 points to trade above 17,600 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 150 points to trade at 59,393 levels.
Broader markets, too, jumped in tandem as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed up to 0.4 per cent.
Barring Nifty IT and Nifty Media indices, all sectors started trade on a positive note. Nifty Bank and Nifty Consumer Durables gained the most, up to 0.7 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Axis Bank surged over 6 per cent after the lender posted 70 per cent YoY rise in standalone net profit to Rs 5,329.7 crore in Q2FY23.
Besides, shares of Lakshmi Machine Works rose over 3 per cent after consolidated net profit climbed 139.6 per cent to Rs 104.30 crore in Q2FY23.
Besides, shares of Lakshmi Machine Works rose over 3 per cent after consolidated net profit climbed 139.6 per cent to Rs 104.30 crore in Q2FY23.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More