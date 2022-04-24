Sustainable funds see Rs 315 crore outflow in FY21-22, says report

-
ALSO READ
What is corporate social responsibility?
How well Indian companies are meeting their CSR commitment?
What is ethical hacking and how is it different from hacking as we know it?
Global investors placing emphasis on companies' ESG performance: Survey
TMS, Ep 35: Credit card spend, JioPhone Next, markets and ethical hacking
-
Investors are yet to warm up to the concept of sustainable investing with sustainable or ESG (environmental, social, and governance) funds in India witnessing outflows of Rs 315 crore in 2021-22.
This comes following a staggering inflow of Rs 4,884 crore in FY 2020-21. Prior to that, sustainable funds saw an infusion of over Rs 2,000 crore, according to data compiled by Morningstar India.
Going forward, ESG considerations will become an integral part of the overall investing framework for asset managers in India, experts said.
Most flows into sustainable funds so far have come in during the new fund offer (NFO) period and 2020-21 financial year witnessed significant inflows as there were several ESG fund launches, Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.
Currently, markets are volatile and flows are impacted across asset classes due to both macro and micro conditions, Nakul Zaveri, Managing Partner, Relativity Investment Advisors, said.
"However, by definition sustainable funds are required to be long term in nature but these funds better understand long term competitive advantage and now resilience post Covid much better than last year. Such funds will always be less volatile in nature," he added.
Sustainable funds offer exposure to themes such as renewable energy, low carbon, green transport and environmental protection.
Globally flows into sustainable funds continue at a rapid pace, with assets in sustainable funds globally exceeding USD 2.7 trillion as of December 2021. It's still early in India from an ESG perspective, but with the launch of ESG funds in the last few years, there are investable options available for investors, Belapurkar said.
ESG funds are expanding in the Indian mutual fund industry with asset management companies (AMCs) have been launching equity schemes in the ESG space under thematic category. The AMCs are also launching exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF fund of funds in ESG space.
At present, there are 12 mutual fund schemes in India having ESG as their theme with assets under management of over Rs 13,000 crore.
Acknowledging the growing interest around the globe for sustainable investing, the capital markets regulator Sebi is also looking to frame regulations around sustainable investing and disclosures.
The regulator had put in place a consultation paper for ESG rating providers for securities markets in January and sought public comments. Sebi will make the final regulation after taking into account views of all the stakeholders.
Under the consultation paper, Sebi proposed that credit rating agencies (CRAs) and research analysts with a minimum net worth of Rs 10 crore would be eligible to be accredited as ESG rating providers or ERP.
Besides ESG funds, experts believe index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are the other themes which are gaining traction among the country's mutual fund companies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU