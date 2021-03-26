Tata Group shares rally as Supreme Court rules in favour of Tata Sons

-
ALSO READ
Tata group shares rally; Tata Consumer, Tata Chemicals, Voltas at new highs
Tata Motors rises 4%, hits 10-month high post November domestic sales
Tata Chemicals surges 13% in two days after Tata Sons hikes stake
Stocks to watch: Infosys, Wipro, Airtel, TechM, Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi
Tata Chemicals surges 7%, hits new high as Tata Sons buys additional stake
-
Shares of Tata Group companies, on Friday, rallied up to 6 per cent in intra-day trade on the BSE after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in favour of the Tata Group in the high-profile Tata vs Mistry fued. The judgment on the five-year long protracted legal battle sets a precedent on various important matters in the courtroom battles.
Among individual stocks, Tata Steel and Tinplate Company of India rallied 6 per cent, each, on the BSE. Tata Steel Bsl, Indian Hotels, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Titan Company, Tata Coffee, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Chemicals and Tata Communications were up in the range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.3 per cent at 49,078 points at 11:46 am.
Delivering its judgment in the four-and-a-half-year-old corporate war between Tata Group and the Mistrys, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Tata Sons, allowing its appeals and dismissing the Pallonji Group's plea.
While the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai had sided with the Tatas, the NCLAT had termed Mistry’s removal illegal and reinstated Mistry as Tata group chairman. It had also termed his successor N Chandrasekaran’s appointment illegal. The Tatas then moved the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the NCLAT judgment.
Tata Trusts, which owns a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is chaired by Ratan Tata, the patriarch of the Tata group, while the Mistry family owns a 18.4 per cent stake in the company. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|Tinplate Co.
|157.75
|148.50
|6.23
|Indian Hotels Co
|108.85
|103.00
|5.68
|Tata Steel
|762.85
|722.90
|5.53
|Tata Steel BSL
|48.80
|46.45
|5.06
|Tata Motors
|298.35
|285.50
|4.50
|Tata Power Co.
|102.50
|98.60
|3.96
|NELCO
|190.00
|183.25
|3.68
|Tata Inv.Corpn.
|1042.50
|1009.00
|3.32
|Titan Company
|1498.00
|1450.55
|3.27
|Tata Chemicals
|754.20
|731.20
|3.15
|Tata Coffee
|119.90
|116.40
|3.01
|Tata Motors-DVR
|129.50
|125.75
|2.98
|Tata Elxsi
|2672.75
|2604.15
|2.63
|Tata Comm
|1101.25
|1073.90
|2.55
|Tata Steel Long
|676.50
|660.05
|2.49
|Tata Metaliks
|714.90
|698.60
|2.33
|Voltas
|980.45
|959.65
|2.17
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU