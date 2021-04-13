Tata Motors shares jump 6% after retail sales at Jaguar Land Rover rise

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of I-Pace launch, JLR India sets up charging infra at retail outlets
Jaguar Land Rover's new chief plans deep cuts to product line-up
Tata Motors profit surges 67% in December quarter on festive boost
JLR commences Jaguar F-PACE bookings in India, deliveries to begin in May
Ford to switch to all-electric car range in Europe by 2030
-
Shares of Tata Motors on Tuesday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a 12.4 per cent rise in retail sales to 1,23,483 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.
The stock gained 5.62 per cent to close at Rs 302.70 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.24 per cent to Rs 304.50.
At the NSE, it surged 5.68 per cent to close at Rs 302.85.
In traded volume terms, 78.13 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 11.68 crore shares on NSE during the day.
Stating that there is continuing recovery from the impact of COVID-19, JLR said its sales in China in Q4 were up 127 per cent compared to the year-ago period, when that market was heavily affected by the pandemic.
Sales in North America were also up year-on-year (10.4 per cent), while other regions remain lower than pre-COVID levels, including overseas markets (down 10 per cent), the UK (decline of 6.8 per cent) and Europe (4.9 per cent dip), JLR said in a statement.
For the full 2020-21 fiscal, JLR's global retail sales stood at 4,39,588 units, down 13.6 per cent on the previous year largely due to the adverse impact of the pandemic, it added.
Commenting on the company's sales performance, JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said, "While the COVID-19 pandemic has an ongoing impact on the global auto industry, I am pleased to end the financial year with sales up year-on-year in the last quarter".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU