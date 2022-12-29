Tata Power raises Rs 1,000 cr capital through non-convertible debentures

on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has allotted 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore, on private placement basis.

The maturity of Series I NCDs worth Rs 500 crore is scheduled on January 8, 2030 while the Series II NCDs worth Rs 500 crore would mature on December 29, 2032, it added.

The NCDs would be listed on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)