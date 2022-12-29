JUST IN
Business Standard

Tata Power raises Rs 1,000 cr capital through non-convertible debentures

Tata Power | NCD issuance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coal and renewables help Tata Power double profit in Q1 at Rs 164 cr
Representative Image

Tata Power on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has allotted 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore, on private placement basis.

The maturity of Series I NCDs worth Rs 500 crore is scheduled on January 8, 2030 while the Series II NCDs worth Rs 500 crore would mature on December 29, 2032, it added.

The NCDs would be listed on BSE.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 20:34 IST

