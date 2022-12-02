JUST IN
Crypto coin that surged 3,100% in India cracks amid wider mkt meltdown
Indian crypto industry group writes to govt for 'strong regulations'
WannaCry to SamSam: 5 biggest ransomware attacks you need to know about
The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond
Blocked 700 crypto accounts between April-Sep over irregularities: WazirX
AIIMS-Delhi server down from 6 days, hackers ask for Rs 200 cr in crypto
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi goes bankrupt in aftermath of FTX downfall
Binance launches website for proof-of-reserves system for Bitcoin reserves
After FTX chaos, Indian crypto exchanges try to calm nervous investors
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes top creditors more than $3 billion
You are here: Home » Markets » Cryptocurrency » news
Chris Wood rejigs India portfolio; adds Macrotech Developers, Adani Ports
Business Standard

Telegram's next step is to let users securely trade, store cryptos: CEO

He said that this can fix the wrongs caused by the excessive centralisation, "which let down hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency users"

Topics
Telegram | cryptocurrency | crypto trading

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Telegram Messenger
Telegram Messenger

Telegram's next step is to build a set of decentralised tools, including non-custodial wallets and decentralised exchanges for millions of people to securely trade and store cryptocurrencies, its Founder and CEO Pavel Durov has said.

He said that this can fix the wrongs caused by the excessive centralisation, "which let down hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency users".

"The Blockchain industry was built on the promise of decentralisation, but ended up being concentrated in the hands of a few who began to abuse their power. As a result, a lot of people lost their money when FTX, one of the largest exchanges, went bankrupt," said Durov.

Cryptocurrency users should switch to trustless transactions and self-hosted wallets that don't rely on any single third party.

"We, developers, should steer the blockchain industry away from centralisation by building fast and easy-to-use decentralised applications for the masses. Such projects are finally feasible today," said the Telegram CEO.

He said that it took only 5 weeks and 5 people, including himself, to put together Fragment -- a fully decentralised auction platform.

"Fragment has been an amazing success, with $50 million worth of usernames sold there in less than a month. This week, Fragment will expand beyond usernames," said Durov.

The time when the inefficiencies of legacy platforms justified centralisation should be long gone.

"With technologies like TON reaching their potential, the blockchain industry should be finally able to deliver on its core mission - giving the power back to the people," he emphasised.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telegram

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 12:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.