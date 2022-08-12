Telegram CEO blames Apple's App Store review process for delay in update

CEO Pavel Durov blamed Apple for its obscure App Store review process that is delaying the encrypted messaging platform from releasing an update to its app that will "revolutionise how people express themselves in messaging".

In his channel, Durov said the upcoming update had been stuck in Apple's "review" for two weeks.

"The only thing that we find discouraging is that we are often unable to distribute the new versions of due to the obscure 'review process' imposed on all mobile apps by the tech monopolies," Durov said.

"For example, our upcoming update -- which is about to revolutionise how people express themselves in messaging -- has been stuck in Apple's 'review' for two weeks, without explanation or any feedback provided by Apple," he added.

He mentioned that if Telegram, one of the top 10 most popular apps globally, is receiving this treatment, "one can only imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers".

"It is not just demoralising: it causes direct financial losses to hundred of thousands of mobile apps globally," he said.

"This harm goes on top of the 30 per cent tax Apple and Google take from app developers -- which, according to them, is supposed to pay for the resources needed to review apps," he added.

In June, the encrypted messaging platform announced paid subscription on its platform that is likely to cost around $5 (about Rs 400) a month.

The company said it now has over 700 million monthly active users (MAUs) and has become one of the top-five downloaded apps worldwide this year.

