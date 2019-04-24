Ultratech Cement, Tata Global, ACC, Infosys and M&M Fin top stocks to watch

Asian shares were trading in the positive territory on Wednesday after upbeat earnings helped the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes reach record closing highs on Wall Street overnight, while oil retreated from its near six-month highs. Back home, the benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 ended in the red on Tuesday, mainly due to soaring oil prices.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: Hexaware Technologies, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, Bharti Infratel, Ultratech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Muthoot Capital Services are among the 15 companies that are slated to release their Q4 earnings today.

ITC, Hotel Leela: Barely a month after Brookfield closed a deal to buy four hotels and a property of Hotel Leelaventure, ITC, which has a 8.72 per cent stake in the hospitality firm, has filed a petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), accusing the company of oppression and mismanagement.

ACC: Cement maker ACC Tuesday reported a 38.19 per cent increase in its consolidated profit at Rs 346.02 crore for the first quarter ended March 2019, helped by increase in sales volume.

Embassy office Parks, which recently raised Rs 4,750 crore through India's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Tuesday said it will raise Rs 3,650 crore in two tranches through the issue of debentures.

Sasken Technologies: The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Infosys: As per reports, Huawei Cloud and Infosys have entered into a strategic cooperation to help enterprise customers transition quickly to the digital cloud.

Sterlite Technologies: The company posted about 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 165.17 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. The company's board also approved fund-raising of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Tata Global Beverages: Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) on Tuesday reported 49.70 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.99 crore for the March quarter of 2018-19 financial year.