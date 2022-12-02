JUST IN
Uniparts India IPO receives 25.32 times subscription on last day of offer
Uniparts India IPO subscribed 2 times on the second day of offer
Tata Play becomes first firm to file confidential papers with Sebi for IPO
Over Rs 5,000-cr IPOs may hit mkts in Dec as investor sentiment perks up
Kaynes Technology gains 18% on debut, adds Rs 103 to end at Rs 690 a share
Yatra Online Inc gets Sebi's clearance to float Rs 750 crore IPO
Blackstone-backed Nexus files for $500 mn IPO in 1st retail REIT offer
5 famed tech IPOs in India flounder, shedding more than $18 bn in value
Fairfax weighing Bangalore airport IPO at $3.7 billion value: Report
FHRAI writes to Sebi to stop OYO from launching IPO after CCI penalty
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
Sensex, Nifty snap eight-day winning streak ahead of US jobs data
Business Standard

Uniparts India IPO receives 25.32 times subscription on last day of offer

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times on the last day of subscription on Friday

Topics
initial public offerings | IPOs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IPO

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 25,66,29,175 shares against 1,01,37,360 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 67.14 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors got 17.86 times subscription and the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 4.61 times.

The IPO of up to 1,44,81,942 equity shares had a price range of Rs 548-577 a share.

On Tuesday, Uniparts India said it has raised Rs 251 crore from anchor investors.

Since the IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial were the managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on initial public offerings

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 22:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.