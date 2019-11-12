JUST IN
Wall Street opens higher as investors shift focus to Donald Trump speech

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.10 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 27,701.59

Reuters 

Wall Street, US stocks
The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.27 points, or 0.07%, at 3,089.28

US stocks eked out slim gains at open on Tuesday, buoyed by technology stocks, as investors looked forward to a speech by President Donald Trump later in the day for clarity on US-China trade relations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.10 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 27,701.59.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.27 points, or 0.07%, at 3,089.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.80 points, or 0.08%, to 8,471.07 at the opening bell.
