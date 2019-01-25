112 Padma award recipients announced

Union on Friday announced the name of 112 recipients of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country's 70th

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Shri, the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after

This year's awardees comprise four Padma Vibhushan, 14 and 94 recipients.

Teejan Bai, Djibouti's Ismail Omar Guelleh, Anilkumar Manibhai Naik, and have been chosen for award.

Nambi Narayanan, former Lok Sabha Kariya Munda, Mohanlal, veteran (posthumous), Indian mountaineer and have been selected for award.

awards will go to veteran (posthumously), Manoj Bajpayee, Sunil Chhetri, choreographer/director Prabhu Deva, Gautam Gambhir, Shankar Mahadevan, Bajrang Punia, Harvinder Singh Phoolka, Shadab Mohammad, Ajay Thakur, former Indian Dr S Jaishankar, and among others.

"21 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 11 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, three posthumous awardees, and one transgender person," a statement from the MHA said. The government received 49,992 nominations for this year's Padma Awards.

