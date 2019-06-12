Cyclone Vayu: 15 trains canceled; 16 short terminated in Gujarat

Operation of 15 mainline trains has been cancelled and 16 other trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation on Wednesday here as a precautionary measure considering the alertness for 'VAYU' cyclone over

According to a press release by the Western Railways, various safety and security precautions are also being taken for the safety of the train passengers in cyclone-prone areas of Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham.

The trains that have been cancelled run from Veraval-Amreli, Veraval - Delvada, Amreli-Veraval, Delvada - Junagadh, Junagadh - Delvada etc. Train Nos. 52933, 52949, 52930, 52951, 52956, 52955, 52952, 52946, 52929, 52950, 19251, 19252, 22906, 22957, 19203 and 15636 have been canceled.

Trains that will be short terminated with partial cancellation include train no. 15636, 59207,59208,12906, 12905, 11464, 11463, 19319, 12971,19015, 19201,19115, 22955, 19201, 19115, 22955, 22903, 16336 and 14321.

Apart from this, all to Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Diu and Kandla Airports from Ahmedabad stand withdrawn on June 13.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)