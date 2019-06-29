13 Cong office bearers from UP unit resign taking moral responsibility for poll drubbing

Taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in Lok Sabha elections, over a dozen Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) leaders submitted their resignation from their respective party posts in the state on Saturday.

Those who put in their papers include senior vice president Ranjit Singh Judev, general secretary Aradhna Mishra Mona and vice president RP Tripathi

Scores of Congress office bearers across the country have submitted their resignations from party posts after party president Rahul Gandhi offered to step down as Congress president in a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, on May 25, taking the moral responsibility for the Congress' debacle in the election.

Others who have submitted resignations include general secretaries Satish Ajmani, Shyamkishor Shukla, Hanuman Tripathi, department and cell in-charge Virendra Madan, Organisation minister Shiv Pandey, secretary Panjak Tiwari, Spokespersons Brijendra Kumar Singh, Manju Dikshit and social media in-charge Sanjay Singh.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress could only win one seat out of 80 parliamentary constituencies in the 17 the Lok Sabha.

