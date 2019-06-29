Pramod Phalnikar, man in old viral photo claims Kailash Vijayvargiya didn't threaten or attack him

After a decades-old photograph of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya with the now the Inspector General (IG) of Security Guard (NSG) Pramod Phalnikar, started doing the rounds on the social media, many began pointing out that the son was following suit after the father.

Phalnikar, on Saturday, however, clarified that the man in the 25-year old black and white viral photo was indeed him but he was neither attacked nor threatened by the then Indore MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Phalnikar, who was posted in Indore as Additional SP (City) at that time, said, "Generally, if anyone attacks with the shoe then there would be lots of tension and in such case other officers would have come to rescue but in this photo that was not the case. But if you see that photo you will realise there is no tension, other officers are also standing calmly because I was not being threatened. It's being projected he was threatening or attacking me. It's false."

The justification by the officer came after the featuring him with the BJP general secretary showed an aggressive Vijayvargiya holding a shoe near the face of Phalnikar, while some people, including policemen in uniform, are standing nearby.

The photo surfaced and began being circulated when Vijayvargiya's son Akash was arrested on June 26 for thrashing a municipal officer with a cricket bat in Indore. Akash has now got bail in the assault case from a special court in Bhopal.

Speaking to ANI, Phalnikar said, "I have also seen this viral picture and was aware of the existence of this picture. This is not the first time that this picture has been used to malign the image of individuals. But this time because of the social media it has been widely circulated. I would like to clarify the situation is completely different than has been projected. It is completely false that Kailash Vijayvargiya. misbehaved with me. All this is completely false."

The officer said that the viral photo was not a morphed but is creating a misleading impression.

Phalnikar said, "There was a water crisis in Pardesipura area due to which there was an agitation in which Vijayvargiya as an MLA participated. I had gone there and had assured on behalf of the administration and talked to the municipal commissioner as well. He assured me that the water crisis would be over in a day or two."

He continued, "On the assurance given by me, Vijayvargiya and other workers trusted me and withdrew the agitation. Unfortunately, even after few days, water issues didn't improve. Later, I was told that people have gathered and they are probably going to resort to chakka jam. Then agitators decided to come to the residence of then municipal officer's residence to convey their issues."

"When I went there Vijayvargiya told me that he withdrew the agitation only after my request and he urged me to allow the agitators to meet the municipal officers. He (Vijayvargiya) was describing me that how his shoe was torn as he was roaming around for the municipal officers," he said while unfolding the sequence of events.

Phalnikar also said that he doubted the intention of the person who has circulated this old photo, without consent as it has hurt the reputation of the two persons involved in the picture.

"Whoever has circulated the photograph, I doubt the intention of the person. Our version should have been taken. Before circulating the picture, the person should have asked us. I wanted to convey to the people that our version should have been taken as well. The kind of stress and personal hurt it causes to an officer that should also be taken into consideration as I have my own level of dignity," he said.

The man in the photo, Phalnikar is 1989 batch IPS of Madhya Pradesh cadre. Currently, he is posted in the capital as IG of the NSG.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)