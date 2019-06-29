15 dead after wall collapses in Pune's Kondhwa

At least 15 people died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, an official from the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said the wall collapsed due to heavy downpour in the city.

"The wall collapsed at around 1:30 am on Saturday, due to heavy rainfall in Pune. The boundary wall was built near construction site sheds and when it collapsed, at least three sheds were complete bogged down under the wall. It collapsed at least six feet below the surface level," said Sadanand Gawde.

NDRF teams rescued three injured and retrieved as many as 15 bodies. The injured have been shifted to Sassoon Hospital in the city.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said those who died in the mishap were labourers hailing from Bihar and Bengal, adding that a relief amount would be provided to the kin of the deceased by the government.

"Negligence of the construction company is coming to light in this incident. Death of 15 people is not a small matter. Mostly (deceased) were labourers from Bihar and Bengal," he said.

A search and rescue operation is underway, and further details are awaited.

