UP: Woman sets 2-month old on fire in her house

A woman allegedly sets two-month-old daughter on fire after burying her in her house, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madhuban Singh.

"She was depressed as her daughter was ill and wasn't responding to any treatment. After her daughter died, she told her neighbour about it and set fire to the house and fled," Singh told reporters here.

He added that the body of the child was recovered and the woman was arrested by the police.

"Body of the woman's daughter has been recovered and sent for postmortem. The woman has been taken into custody," Singh added.

Further investigation underway.

