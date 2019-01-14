JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Pradhan accuses BJD govt of not developing Odisha

Puducherry to ban plastic from March 1
Business Standard

16-yr-old girl gang-raped, killed in Bihar

ANI  |  Gaya (Bihar) [India] 

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by unknown miscreants in Patwatoli locality in Gaya district of Bihar. The incident took place on January 12.

The minor's mutilated body was found just a few metres away from her residence here.

Magadh Range Deputy Inspector General Vinay Kumar said, "A detailed investigation will be done based on all inputs. Everything is being verified. We will uncover the truth soon."

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 06:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements