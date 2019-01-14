Sikkim: CM Chamling launches 'One Family One Job' scheme

Chamling launched the 'One Family One Job' scheme in Gangktok that provides a government job to every family in the state.

Over 12,000 unemployed youths were given appointment letters during the event.

The scheme was announced by the last year during the winter session of the

It entitles one government job for every family in the state.

