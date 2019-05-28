2 arrested with 90 kg cannabis in Jharkhand

Two members of an inter-state gang of smugglers were arrested and 90 kg was recovered from them on Monday, police said.

"On credit input, police raided a house in Dumka and arrested two people from there. We have also taken into custody a car, a motorcycle, and a few SIM cards," said YS Ramesh, of Police, Dumka.

The police have registered a case under different Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further investigation is currently underway.

