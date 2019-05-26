2 held for murder of three children of a family in UP's Bulandshahr

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the of three children of a family, who were shot dead late night on May 24.

The body of the three children, who were cousins, were found inside a tube well in Dhooturi village in Bulandshahr on Saturday morning, police had said.

The deceased were identified as Masood Abdul, 10, Asma 11, and Aliba, 12.

According to police, the prima facie revealed that the three children were shot dead and their bodies were later thrown into the tubewell. Cartridges and blood were also found near the tubewell.

The police had also said, "One of the deceased's father, has cited family dispute for the triple "

According to police, he had said that his relative, Salman, was upset with them as he was not invited to the family's 'Iftaar' party.

"In the past, he had given the warning to kill them. It has been learned that he owns a pistol. We have formed special teams to probe the matter," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)