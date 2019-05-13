2 held in Asansol railway station with Rs.1cr cash, accused claims money sent by BJP

Police arrested two persons at railway station and seized Rs 1 crore from their possession, which, one of the arrested persons claimed, was sent by the BJP.

Delhi-based Laxmikant Saw, one of the arrested persons, claimed that the money was sent by the BJP to be used during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Kolkata, police said. "We had received a secret notice on Sunday evening saying that some people are carrying cash and reaching from Based on the information, our officials interrogated two persons, who were carrying a big blue colour bag, at railway station around 4 pm. Later, we found Rs 1 crore in cash from the bag," sources told ANI. The other accused has been identified as Gautam Chattopadhyay, a resident of North 24 Parganas. Earlier today, officials shifted both the accused to for a medical check-up.

Eight seats of went to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. Polling for remaining seats will be held on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

