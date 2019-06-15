WB doctors' strike: Union Health Minister urges CMs to ensure safety of doctors on duty

In view of the recent assault on doctors in West Bengal, Union on Saturday wrote to the Ministers of all States and Union Territories (UTs), urging them to take strict action against any person who assaults medical practitioners.

Expressing deep concern over the recent act of violence against doctors, the Union stated that incidents of assaults on doctors are reported from different parts of the country, leading to a sudden strike by doctors, gravely affecting

"Resident doctors in many parts of the country are agitating and not providing Agitations by doctors in seem to be getting aggravated and taking shape of a strike by both government and private sector doctors, all over the country," Dr said in the letter.

Stressing the need for avoiding such incidents in the future, said that should prevail so that doctors and clinical establishments can discharge their duties and professional pursuit without fear of any violence.

"Strict action against any person who assaults them must be ensured by the agencies," he said.

The ongoing strike by the medical practitioners entered its fifth day in Both the junior and senior doctors are on strike from the past five days after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

On Friday, doctors of several hospitals across the country such as AIIMS of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana went on a strike in solidarity with the doctors of West Bengal, demanding safe environment for them.

Taking note of the matter, Harsh Vardhan said that doctors form an important pillar of society and often work under stressful and difficult conditions.

"Our doctors rank among the best in the world and work for long hours under stressful conditions, grappling with a huge load of patients. It is the duty of the states to ensure the safety and security of doctors who assure that the of the society are met," he added.

Representatives from the (IMA) and the (DMA) also called on the Union

Dr Harsh Vardhan also cited a letter, dated July 7, 2017, sent by the to all Secretaries of states which contains the decision taken by an inter-ministerial committee constituted under the to review the issues raised by the IMA.

The committee, in its report, recommended that the shall suggest to all state governments, which do not have specific legislation to protect doctors and health professionals to consider one to strictly enforce the provisions of special legislation wherever they exist or enforce the IPC/CrPC provisions with the vigour.

"The IMA has raised this concern many times. Since 'police' and 'public order' are state subjects, the on many occasions has drawn the attention of State governments for an urgent need for a robust criminal justice system with an emphasis on prevention and control of crime," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

A copy of the draft of 'The Protection of Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2017' provided by the IMA was also circulated to the states vide the 2017 letter.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also reminded the Ministers and requested them to consider enacting specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals.

The on Friday had met a delegation of of AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, (URDA) and Federation of (FORDA), who gave a representation to him on the violence against doctors in

The Health Minister had assured his support and cooperation to the delegation and wrote a letter to in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)