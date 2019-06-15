Odisha: A minor girl found dead with her lover

A minor girl was found dead with her lover under mysterious circumstances and the suspected murderers were on the run.

The incident took place in Dudkathenga village in Kalahandi, Odisha.

Police have registered a case of murder in this regard under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The man has been identified as The body of the minor girl was thrown in the paddy field and Niranjan's body was found hanging from a tree. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. The murders could be a case of honour killing in the wake of differences in the families over differences relating to the caste of the lovers.

(SDPO) are investigating the matter further.

