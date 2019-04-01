20 earthquakes jolts Andaman & Nicobar

As many as 20 earthquakes struck the and region since Monday morning.

The quakes were of medium intensity and ranged between 4.5 to 5.5 on the Richter Scale, the (IMD) said in a statement.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.9, took place at around 5.14 am on Monday. Two minutes later, another quake, measuring 5.0 jolted the region.

Temblors continued to strike the area, as 13 more earthquakes took place between 5.16 am and 9.39 am, the IMD said.

Although the quakes continued to jolt the region even after 10 am, the 5.5 magnitude earthquake, that took place at around 1.41 pm, was the most powerful tremor experienced in the and

The last quake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale, took place at around 3.44 pm. This was the 20th earthquake that struck the Union Territory today.

There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property.

The and region is prone to earthquakes. It is also not unusual for the archipelago to witness more than two to three earthquakes in a day.

