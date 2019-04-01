Delhi HC adjourns 'two leaves' bribery case till July 26

The adjourned till July 26 the hearing in the matter pertaining to TTV Dhinakaran and three others' alleged attempt to bribe (EC) officials to get the 'two leaves' symbol for his party.

A single bench of the High Court presided by Justice A K Pathak, while adjourning the case, also extended the interim stay of trial proceedings quo TTV Dinakaran and B Kumar.

Meanwhile, the court also adjourned the bail plea of Sukesh Chandrasekhar till April 10. Chandrasekhar is co-accused in the case.

In the previous hearing, Justice had recused himself from hearing this matter. Now the matter will be heard by Justice AK Pathak.

On March 20, the court had also adjourned till April 30 hearing on another plea of Dhinakaran for not giving his voice sample to the in connection with the case. The Investigating had served a notice asking him to give his voice sample.

During the hearing, Dhinakaran's lawyers and had told the court that the has reserved a judgement related to the case of taking voice sample of the accused without his consent and sought adjournment till the judgement is passed by the top court.

Dhinakaran had approached the High Court, challenging a trial court order which had framed charges under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 8 (bribes to influence public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

Last year, the had filed a charge sheet against 9 persons including Dhinakaran in the He is currently on bail while middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is currently in judicial custody.

The charge sheet alleged that Chandrasekhar had conspired with Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials to get the two leaves symbol. Dhinakaran was also named an accused in a supplementary charge sheet by the

