2018 Panchayat election was turning point in history of WB politics, says BJP leader Ramprasad Das

( ) April 28: (BJP) candidate from Birbhum, Ramprasad Das said 2018 Panchayat elections proved to be a turning point in the history of

Talking to ANI, Das said, "Last year's Panchayat election was a turning point in the history of and no one can deny it. It was a blunder by TMC. In 2018 the ruling party became doubtful of their victory and they forced the opposition to not file their nominations."

On the condition of anonymity, a resident from district said, "We never miss our vote but we are afraid. The situation which Bengal went through during Panchayat poll was fearful, however, the presence of central force this time is definitely a feel-good factor."

CPM candidate said, "People are worried in Bengal. The way Panchayat elections were held in 2018, people doubt whether they would be able to cast their vote successfully or not, this time."

"TMC played a role in bringing BJP here in Bengal. They have a secret understanding between each other to curtail the Left front from district," he claimed.

The CPM candidate added, "Opposition's candidates were not allowed to file nominations during Panchayat election, resulting in Trinamool candidates winning...However, with the deployment of Central force in Lok Sabha Polls, the political parties, as well as the voters, are expecting a free and fair election."

Asansol, Baharampur, Burdhman (East), Bolpur, Ranaghat and Krishnagar in West Bengal will vote on April 29. The state will see seven-phase polling with the last phase being conducted on May 19.

