2019 Emmys record lowest viewership

The 2019 Emmy Awards not only went hostless for the first-time after 2003, but also recorded an all-time dip in its viewership.

According to the figures by Nielsen, cited by Variety, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards plummeted to an all-time low.

The show broadcast on Fox network and averaged a 1.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and was watched by a total of 6.9 million viewers, a historic low for the awards show in both metrics.

For comparison, the previous four events had a viewership of 10.2 million, 11.4 million (in both 2017 and 2016) and 11.9 million.

6.9 million total viewers is roughly one-third of the total number of people the Emmys drew as recently as 2013.

The 71st Emmys' biggest winners included the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' which won the Best Drama Series awards and 'Fleabag', which bagged a number of awards in the comedy categories.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)