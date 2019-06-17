313 MPs take oath as members of 17th Lok Sabha

Led by Narendra Modi, as many as 313 newly-elected MPs on Monday took oath as members of the 17th where linguistic diversity of was on full display.

Slogans like ' Ram' greeted Protem when he took the at 11 am to commence proceedings.

After the customary playing of the anthem and observance of a minute's silence to mark the occasion, Kumar announced the order in which members would take oath after the Prime Minister, who is also the of the House, would do it first.

Modi was followed by a panel of Chairmen Kodikkunil Suresh (Congress), Brij Bhushan (BJP) and Bhatruhari Mahtab (BJD).

Then came the turn of ministers to take the oath. Deputy of the House Rajnath Singh and Home followed Modi as did other ministers.

Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi, drew loud cheers as she took the oath while Gandhi preferred to enter the House late afternoon when it was the turn of members from to do the constitutional duty.

Gandhi was cheered by his party colleagues and others when he did so by solemnly affirmed his loyalty to the Constitution.

His was yet to take oath as the turn of members of would come tomorrow.

Several members preferred to take the oath in their mother tongue while a few preferred Sanskrit.

Among them were ministers Harsh Vardhan, an ENT surgeon, and

But there was commotion when the took the oat. members objected to her bringing in the names of her guru in reading out the oath and concluded it by uttering 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

As protests continued, the Protem ruled that only what is allowed under the rules will be permitted to go on record.

But members took an offence to the objection by the members and shouted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' every time a member took oath after that.

Parliamentary Affairs and and Sadananda Gowda, both hailing from Karnataka, took their oaths in Kannada.

It was a surprise to many when from chose to take the oath, not in English or his mother tongue Malayalam, but in Hindi.

Suresh and two other senior members Brajbhushan and Bhartruhari Mahtab have been appointed by the to be in the panel of chairmen to conduct proceedings till the new is elected. Singh and Mahtab took oath after Suresh.

MoS in Jitendra Singh, who hails Jammu and Kashmir, took oath in his mother tongue Dogri.

Harsimrat Kaur, who had taken oath in English as on May 30, today preferred to take oath in Punjabi. from Hoshiarpur Som Prakash also used the same language to take the oath.

Minister and Kripanath Mallah, and took oaths in Assamese.

Raiganj Debasree Chaudhuri, who was elected from Raiganj parliamentary constituency in took oath in Bengali and also took oath in the same language.

MP and Cabinet Minister used Marathi to take his oath while used Konkani to take the oath.

MPs elected from Talari Rangaiah, Vanga Geethaviswanath, YS Avinash Reddy, Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi, Adala Prabhakara Reddy, Bellana Chandra Sekhar, Goddeti Madhavi, M V V Satyanarayana, Vanga Geethaviswanath, Margani Bharat, N Reddeppa, Balashowry Vallabbhaneni, Nandigam Suresh and Pocha Brahmananda Reddy all took the oath using Telugu.

Some of their counterparts from took their oath in English.

and two other senior members Brajbhushan and Bhartruhari Mahtab were also appointed by the to be in the panel of chairmen to conduct proceedings till the new Speaker is elected.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)