Andhra Pradesh: Woman killed, one injured in attack by elephants

A woman was killed while another was critically injured when a herd of elephants created panic in district of on Monday.

The herd of elephants entered farming fields in Eetamanuguda village, where it attacked a 62-year-old woman named Savara Gayyaramma. She was killed on the spot.

The herd then moved on to Manda village, where it attacked a woman named Bodemma. She was severely injured and is currently admitted to in town.

While doctors are providing treatment, Bodemma is in critical condition.

