67 underprivileged children get admission in government schools under Operation Mukti Abhiyan

Sixty-seven children who were earlier into beggary have been admitted to government schools under 'Operation Abhiyan,' a campaign of the

With the motto of 'Bhiksha Nahi, Shiksha,' the campaign attempts to motivate children and their families to choose over Attempts have also been made to improve the financial condition of the parents of these children.

In the first phase of this campaign, which started on May 1, the focus was primarily on district.

In the first phase, the police identified 292 children who were in the district and in the second phase they visited them in a bid to persuade them to get themselves enrolled in the schools.

Officials also urged their family members to further motivate them to not indulge in beggary. With the help from Child Helpline and Asha Trust, the were able to bring about a change in the lives of these children.

In addition to district, this campaign under 'Operation Mukti' is also ongoing in Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts of the state.

"This operation is being undertaken under the leadership of DGP We are focussing on children who should be studying but are conditioned to indulge in such activities. We have four teams, which is led by one Sub-Inspector," said Shekhar Suyal, Nodal of the operation.

"Since the schools are closed for summer vacations, these children again started wandering on the streets, which can undo all our efforts. So, we have started teaching these children with the help of NGOs at four different temporary settlements," said Rakesh Bhatt, and a member of Abhiyan Operation.

