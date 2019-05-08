Congress wants to give full freedom to stone pelters, those who support terrorism: PM Modi

Accusing of backing the 'tukde, tukde gang', on Wednesday said by promising to revoke law and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the party wants to give full freedom to stone pelters and those who support terrorists and naxals.

" is also promising about removing the law. Congress wants that the 'tukde tukde' gang, those who insult India, those who insult the flag and those favouring naxals should be given full freedom. I want to know whether you accept these promises made by the Congress," he said addressing an election rally here.

'Tukde tukde gang" (the gang of splitters) is a slogan ascribed to protesters in three years ago, an incident in which was slapped a case of against him. He is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai in as a CPI constituency.

also slammed Congress saying that in its manifesto the party has said that that if they would form the government in the Centre, they will take away the security provided to Jawans posted in sensitive areas including through AFSPA.

"This means that Congress is openly talking about giving full freedom to the stone-pelters and those who support terrorism," he said in the rally in Sirsa constituency, an area that sends a considerable number of people to the and security forces.

He further asked Opposition leaders why they do not talk about Defence policies in their public meetings.

"Can any nation become a world power without strengthening its defence? Will the world listen to a country which cannot protect itself? Have Congress or any other 'mahamilavati' parties ever spoken about defence policies in their gatherings? They can't say anything on defence because of their history in this field," he said.

"Before 2014, terrorist attacks used to take place but the weak government of the Congress used to only give statements. The strong government that people have made in the Centre has given strength to our Jawans. Now our Jawans enter and kill terrorists. Those terrorists, who used to threaten us earlier, are now hiding away," he added.

