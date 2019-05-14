4 ships subjected to sabotage operations near Fujairah: UAE

The on Monday announced that four commercial ships were subjected to sabotage operations near UAE territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, east of Fujairah, as per an official press release.

and (MOFAIC) added that all necessary measures have been taken as investigations are ongoing in cooperation with local and international bodies.

The had earlier denied reports that a series of powerful explosions rocked the Port of in the UAE on May 12. Beirut-based Al Mayadeen, which is viewed as a pro-Hezbollah broadcaster, had claimed that the Port of was rocked by blasts earlier in the day.

The MOFAIC also confirmed that there were no fatalities or injuries on board the affected vessels. No spillage of or fuel was reported either.

"The MOFAIC statement said that the carrying out acts of sabotage on commercial and civilian vessels and threatening the safety and lives of those on board is a serious development. It called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to prevent such actions by parties attempting to undermine maritime traffic safety and security," the official statement said.

They also dismissed rumours regarding the incidents which transpired on May 12. "The Ministry also described as 'baseless and unfounded' rumours earlier today, 12th May, of incidents taking place within the Port of Fujairah, saying that operations within the port were under way as normal, without any interruption," the statement noted.

No perpetrator has been identified yet.

Meanwhile, on Monday said that two of its were damaged in sabotage attacks off UAE's coast.

"Two Saudi were sabotaged off the coast of the UAE in attacks that caused 'significant damage' to the vessels, while on their way to cross into the Arabian Gulf," quoted Saudi minister Khalid Al Falih, as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)