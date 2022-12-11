42 out of 100 youths in India are unemployed: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

JUST IN
Attacking the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said 42 percent of youth in the country is unemployed.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "These unemployment figures clearly show the plight of the youth of India. 42 out of 100 youth are unemployed -- surpassing a 45-year record. Prime Minister, today the youth of the country have tears in their eyes and blisters on their feet, but they will not stop till they get their right to employment and integrate India."

Meanwhile, Rahul, along with party leaders and workers resumed 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Bundi, Rajasthan on Sunday.

The foot march covered Jhalawar and Kota districts before reaching Bundi and will proceed, thereafter to Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state the Yatra has entered so far and it will cover about 500 km over 17 days before reaching Haryana on December 21.

People were seen joining the march in large numbers, holding banners and party flags.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot joined Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', along with Rahul and others.

The Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a distance of 3,570 kms before culminating in Kashmir next year.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier in a statement.

The Yatra has, so far, covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and now Rajasthan.

Earlier, on December 8, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said Rahul's Yatra had contributed to the party's win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

"We have won the Himachal elections. I want to thank the people, our workers and leaders as it was due to their efforts that we could come out victorious. I also want to thank Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra also helped us win the elections. Sonia Gandhi's blessings are also with us," Kharge had told reporters.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 20:44 IST

