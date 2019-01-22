6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

An measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale struck south of the city of in Indonesia's central island of on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake that hit at a depth of 25 km about 219 km south of Raba, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Last year, suffered a series of earthquakes and tsunamis that killed thousands of people.

On December 22, the island nation was struck by a deadly tsunami, as a result of a combination of underwater landslides and an eruption of The calamity left around 420 people dead and more than thousand injured in the region.

