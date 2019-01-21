Experiment for gene-edited babies illegal: China

The experiments conducted by He Jiankui, which have led to the birth of the world's first gene-edited twins, have been termed as illegal by Chinese authorities.

"The case has been initially identified as an explicitly state-banned human embryo-editing activity for reproductive purposes conducted by He Jiankui," quoted the Health Commission as stating.

Investigators from the commission further added that Jiankui had conducted the experiments "in pursuit of personal fame and fortune, with self-raised funds and deliberate evasion of supervision and private recruitment of related personnel."

Furthermore, Chinese authorities believe that the forged ethical review documents and blood tests to find a way around the ban on assisted reproduction for HIV-positive patients, reported while quoting

The authorities have stated that Jiankui and all the others involved in the experiments will be "dealt with seriously according to the law, and if suspected of crimes, they will be handed over to the public security bureau."

Meanwhile, the gene-edited babies and other pregnant volunteers will be closely observed by the government.

"For the born babies and pregnant volunteers, will work with relevant parties to perform medical observation and follow-up visits under the guidance of relevant state departments," the commission stated.

The Chinese sparked an international uproar last year when he claimed to have created the world's first gene-edited babies by modifying their embryos.

Scientists believe that Jiankui's experiment which modified genes will adversely affect the human pool, the impact of which cannot be seen until several generations later.

