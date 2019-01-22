Trump asks Democrats to 'stop playing games' amid shutdown

US has asked Democrats to "stop playing games" and "give the security it deserves", amid the ongoing partial government shutdown which has been in place since December 22.

"Democrats are kidding themselves (they don't really believe it!) if they say you can stop Crime, Drugs, Human Trafficking and Caravans without a Wall or Steel Barrier. Stop playing games and give the Security it deserves. A Humanitarian Crisis!" Trump tweeted on Monday (local time).

The US President's comments come in the wake of a stand-off between Trump and the over USD 5 billion in funding for the wall, which has led to the partial government shutdown.

Democrats have spoken out against the wall, with going as far as terming the wall a "waste of money" and an "immorality".

The partial shutdown has affected around 800,000 federal workers who have been going without pay since the shutdown began in December 2018. This is, in fact, the longest-ever shutdown in US history.

