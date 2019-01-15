Somalia-based al-Shabab terror group claims responsibility of Nairobi hotel attack

Somalia's terror group claimed responsibility of the series of gunfire followed by massive blasts that took place at a luxurious hotel complex in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday.

"We are currently conducting an operation in Nairobi," Al Jazeera quoted the terror group's military operations spokesman, Abdiaziz Abu Mus'ab, as saying.

According to reports by Washington Post, smoke was rising from the area of the blast, outside the and office park on Riverside Drive in Nairobi's Westlands neighbourhood, while the people scattered here and there called for relief measures as soon as possible.

Soon after the terror attack, heavily armed local police surrounded the area and said that some of the militants might still be hiding out inside the building.

However, the local police have not reported any deaths or so far.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited.

