Imran Khan lashes out at opposition for regular walkouts in National Assembly

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called the regular walkouts by the opposition during the sessions of the National Assembly as "this is the only function they intend to perform".
Khan further lashed out at the opposition by terming the walkouts to be a form of "pressure tactic to seek a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and evade accountability for corruption in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases."
The Pakistan Prime Minister took to twitter saying, "In a Parliament that costs taxpayers billions yearly, yet another walkout in NA by the Opposition shows that this is the only function they intend to perform. These are pressure tactics to seek an NRO and evade accountability for corruption in NAB cases not initiated by PTI."
"Does democracy mean immunity from the corruption of democratically elected political leaders? It seems for them being elected is a license to plunder the country," Khan added.
The statement by the Prime Minister came amid protests by Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to rebid the contracts of the Mohmand dam as the entire procedure seemed questionable to the opposition, Geo News reported.
PML-N argued that Imran Khan's government forwarded the contract of the Mohmand dam after the process was initiated by the Sharif government. Meanwhile, the opposition walked out of the National Assembly session in a protest after Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda was about to reply to Shehbaz Sharif arguments.
