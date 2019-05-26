JUST IN
Business Standard

7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles northern Peru

ANI  |  Others 

An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter Scale rattled Northern Peru, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The quake occurred at 2:41 pm (local time) at a depth of 105 kilometers, according to IMD.

There were no immediate reports of casualties as a result of the earthquake.Further details are awaited.

Peru is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 14:53 IST

