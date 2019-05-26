7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles northern Peru

-
ALSO READ
Earthquake in sea, mild tremors felt in Chennai
Steps being taken to enhance IMD's dissemination of services: Earth Sciences Min to Par Panel
4.5 magnitude quake jolts Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Delhi receives light rain, similar weather likely tomorrow
Monsoon To Hit Kerala With Slight Delay Says IMD
-
An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter Scale rattled Northern Peru, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.
The quake occurred at 2:41 pm (local time) at a depth of 105 kilometers, according to IMD.
There were no immediate reports of casualties as a result of the earthquake.Further details are awaited.
Peru is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU