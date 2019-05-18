710 companies of security forces for last phase of LS polls in West Bengal

The Election Commission of (ECI) will be deploying 710 companies of security forces to ensure that the last phase of Lok Sabha polling in on Sunday goes off peacefully.

"710 companies of security personnel will be providing 100 per cent coverage during the seventh phase of elections in This will include 512 quick response teams (QRTs) led by commandants," said the EC in a statement.

Out of these 710 companies, a total of 147 companies will be deployed in constituencies which fall under the police jurisdiction of Kolkata police jurisdiction. Two QRTs will be deployed in each police station, the EC said.

The seats which go to polls on Sunday are Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).

The poll body on Wednesday decided to cut short the campaign period in the state after violence was reported during Amit Shah's road-show on Tuesday.

BJP and Communist Party of (Marxist) had complained to the EC over violence and had demanded adequate measures to ensure that polls are held in a free and fair manner.

The campaigning for last phase of elections ended on Friday evening. In all, 59 Lok Sabha seats will go to polls on Sunday in six States and one Union Territory. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

