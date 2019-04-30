No poll code violation in PM's Wardha speech: EC

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in his comments at a public speech in Maharashtra's Wardha district on April 1, according to the Election Commission.
"In a matter related to a complaint concerning the alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct in a speech delivered by Narendra Modi at Wardha, Maharashtra on April 1, 2019, a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra was obtained," read a notice by the EC.
The EC said it had examined the matter in detail in accordance with the extant guidelines of the MCC and the report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra.
"Accordingly, Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed," the apex poll body's order said.
The Congress on April 5 moved the EC against Modi's speech alleging that the comments were "hateful and divisive."
In the rally in Wardha, Modi had taken a veiled jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, saying the party was "forced to run away from a majority seat to a minority constituency," while accusing it of "defaming" the Hindu community by coining the term Hindu terror.
"Congress has done the sin of defaming our more than 5,000 years old culture. The peaceful Hindu society which considers the whole world as its family was called a terrorist. That is why they have been forced to run away from a majority seat and go to a minority seat", he had said in his speech.
Modi added, "When Sushil Kumar Shinde was a minister, he had spoken about Hindu terrorism from the land of Maharashtra. However, a few days ago, the court's decision came which exposed the Congress conspiracy in front of the country. Congress has insulted Hindus.
