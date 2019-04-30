No poll code violation in PM's Wardha speech: EC

Modi has not violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in his comments at a public speech in Maharashtra's district on April 1, according to the

"In a matter related to a complaint concerning the alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct in a speech delivered by Modi at Wardha, on April 1, 2019, a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, was obtained," read a notice by the EC.

The EC said it had examined the matter in detail in accordance with the extant guidelines of the MCC and the report of the Chief Electoral Officer,

"Accordingly, Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed," the apex poll body's order said.

The on April 5 moved the EC against Modi's speech alleging that the comments were "hateful and divisive."

In the rally in Wardha, Modi had taken a veiled jibe at for contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, saying the party was "forced to run away from a majority seat to a minority constituency," while accusing it of "defaming" community by coining the term Hindu terror.

" has done the sin of defaming our more than 5,000 years old culture. The peaceful Hindu society which considers the whole world as its family was called a terrorist. That is why they have been forced to run away from a majority seat and go to a minority seat", he had said in his speech.

Modi added, "When was a minister, he had spoken about Hindu terrorism from the land of Maharashtra. However, a few days ago, the court's decision came which exposed the Congress conspiracy in front of the country. Congress has insulted Hindus.

