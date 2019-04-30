'Be prudent in choosing words for speeches", Mandi RO raps Himachal BJP chief

Mandi Returning Officer (RO) on Tuesday sent an advisory to Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Singh Satti over his "will chop off arms of those who point fingers at BJP leaders" remark.
District Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Rugved Thakur in the letter sent to the BJP leader advised him to "be prudent about the selection of words in speeches in the future to ensure peaceful election".
Earlier, the Returning Officer sent him a notice and asked to explain his remark that he would chop off the hands of people who dare to raise finger towards any BJP leader.
Addressing a rally on April 24 here, Satti had said: "Our leaders are sitting on the dais. If anyone dares to raise their finger, we would chop their hands off. We are not nincompoops. We are not a group of stupid people."
The state BJP chief, in his reply to the notice, said, "I was not having any political vendetta or intention against any of the workers or leaders of any of the political party/opponents."
"I never made any false, derogatory or inciting remarks, as alleged in the notice under reply. Moreover, the wording of my speech was taken otherwise by press correspondents," he added.
Satti had made the aforementioned remark days after Election Commission barred him from campaigning for 48 hours for his derogatory remark on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
