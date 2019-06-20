New Delhi: Couple attacked by relative, woman dies

A woman was killed and her husband suffered injuries after an attack by their relative in Nizamuddin area of the capital on late Wednesday night.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. While the woman died on the spot, her husband received injuries, said police.

All three worked as contract workers nearby. However, the accused had lost his job a few days back. He used to blame the duo for it and was waiting for revenge, police added.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

