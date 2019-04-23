A Hindu can never be a 'terrorist': Amit Shah

A Hindu can never be a 'terrorist', said on Tuesday while defending the party's decision to field blast accused Sadhvi from in the ongoing polls. Addressing an election rally here, Shah said, "A Hindu can never be a terrorist. Hindu culture has never harmed anyone but gave a tag of terrorist to it. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's nomination from is our Satyagraha against it.""The people of are waiting for Diggi Raja ( Digvijay Singh) as they want to take him on over the issue of Hindu terror," he added.

Continuing his tirade against Congress, Shah accused the grand old party of indulging in "But the security of maa Bharti is the first priority for the BJP," he mentioned.Shah also hit out at Conference (NC) for demanding two prime ministers in the country. "I have been asking whether he agrees with Omar or not. It has been 12 days but he is not replying.""If not Rahul, at least should answer, only if he has got time from collecting money. He should say if he agrees with Omar's statement," Shah said while taking a dig at Nath. Praising Modi for putting immense efforts in the welfare of people and for implementing various welfare schemes, Shah said, "Within five years, the has done what was not achieved in the 55 years of Congress' rule."He also claimed that the government is not sending the list of farmers who were supposed to get Rs 6,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKS) scheme.

"The government in Madhya Pradesh is not sending the list of farmers who would be benefitted under PMKS. This is because the party knows that it would increase the popularity of Modi," he claimed.

Polls in will be held on May 12, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

