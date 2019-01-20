AAP to contest on all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

on Sunday announced that his (AAP) would contest on all 13 seats in in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"AAP will contest on all Lok Sabha seats in The people of were upset with Akali Dal and now even the has failed to fulfill all their promises. We will work in Punjab the same way we worked in Delhi," he told here.

"The country is fed up with the governance of and If they will come to power again in 2019, then they will divide the nation. The entire nation and anti-BJP forces want to defeat them," Kejriwal said.

During his visit, Kejriwal addressed a rally in Barnala town.

Earlier while talking to ANI, said that the party would contest the Lok Sabha elections all alone in Delhi, Punjab and

"Our party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Punjab, and alone. For Congress, their arrogance is bigger than the interest, which is visible from the recent statements of Punjab and Sheila Dikshit," Rai said.

had earlier dismissed the need for the to ally with the AAP in Punjab but had asserted that the final decision would be taken by the high command.

"Till now there is no question of Congress allying with the AAP as the party does not have its presence in Punjab," Singh had said after an informal meeting with Congress in New recently.

