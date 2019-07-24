Abhishek, Ranbir, Arjun all set for football match on Vijay Diwas

A special football match between Cine stars XI team including Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor versus players from the local army and navy units who will represent the Army-Navy Stars XI will be held to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday.

Vijay Diwas, which is celebrated on July 26 every year, marks one of the most prominent wars fought between the two countries India and Pakistan. The Kargil War also known as Kargil conflict took place in the Kargil district of Kashmir and at various spots near Line of Control (LOC).

The football match that will commence early morning is organised by ex soldier welfare board, a coordination team of defence personnel and B-town celebs.

The match that will be played at the Cooperage ground in South Mumbai has arranged sitting arrangement for 5 thousand people.

Where Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Brahmastra,' Arjun Kapoor is prepping up for 'Panipat' and has been sharing glimpses of his workout sessions.

Last but not the least, Abhishek Bachchan, who is known for his keen interest and participation in was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan.

