Abuses for those who call for them: Mayawati jabs Modi

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said that abuses are for those who call for them. The former was referring to Modi's repeated charge that opposition leaders use new abuses against him every day.

"At his rallies, he says that opposition parties use new abuses against him every day, it is only natural to abuse a person whose actions deserve abuses, 'Sri' Modi must remember this," Mayawati said at a rally in Ghazipur.

Campaigning for the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the also said that the grand alliance will stay intact no matter how many efforts makes towards breaking it up. BSP, SP and RLD are in alliance in

"Grand-alliance will remain intact no matter how much tries to break it," she said.

Lashing out at the Congress, Mayawati said despite being in power for a long duration, the party has not been able to help the underprivileged. "If asks for votes then ask them what they have done despite remaining in power for so long and what is the guarantee they will work for the people," she remarked.

The was left out of the alliance in the state, however, candidates were not fielded against Gandhis in family bastions Amethi and Raebareli. Mayawati had even made an appeal for votes to be cast in favour of in the two Lok Sabha seats of the state.

At campaign rallies, she claimed that Modi has not completed even one fourth of his promises "farmers, Muslims, Dalits, unemployed youth, women and poor of this country".

"The saffron party has an RSS mindset with capitalist, casteist and communal policies. It will lead to its downfall in the Lok Sabha elections," Mayawati said targeting the

has 80 parliamentary constituencies, the maximum for any state, scheduled to vote across all the seven phases of polls. Thirteen seats are left to vote in the last phase on May 19 with results schedule for May 23.

