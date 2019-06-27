Kolkata: Madrasa teacher alleges being beaten, thrown out of train for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

A Madrasa teacher, Hafij Mohammed Shahrukh Halder, has alleged that he was beaten and thrown out from a train for refusing to chant ' Ram'.

"I was on a train to Sealdah on June 20, when some people travelling in my compartment pressurised me to chant ' Ram'. I refused to do so following which they beat me up badly and threw me out at the Park Circus railway station," Halder told reporters here.

Halder said the local people there rescued him and took him to a hospital for treatment following which he lodged a complaint at the (GRP) station in Baliganj.

"Local people there at the station took me to a hospital for treatment, following which I lodged a complaint at the Baliganj GRP station," he said.

Halder, a resident of Chunakhali under station area, said he and his entire family was living in fear after the incident.

He added his family members feared that he may come under attack again.

