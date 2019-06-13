'Lakshya' students excel in MHT-CET (2019)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell ( State) has declared the results for MHT-CET examinations today. A total of 4,13,284 candidates registered for the MHT-CET conducted in May 2019. A total of 3,92,354 students appeared in this highly competitive entrance test for state-based colleges in different fields including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and fisheries.

This coveted entrance test was successfully conducted online by the State Common Entrance Test Cell in 19 shifts spread across 10 days from 2nd May to 13th May at 166 locations. In spite of such colossal participation from students across the state for MHT-CET, the students of have simply outperformed with exceptional scores.

of MT Educare's has top-scored with a phenomenal 99.987 percentile. Priyant was coached for a two-year full-time classroom program at the Ghatkopar centre of

"The credit for this exceptional performance of mine goes to my beloved teachers at Lakshya. I had been instinctively following their advice from the first day of my Class XI to the last day of my Class XII / MHT-CET. The classroom lectures over the last two years at Lakshya (Ghatkopar) were awesome. Each and every chapter of Physics, Chemistry and Math was divided into small modules of 5 to 6 minutes in the form of video lectures which helped me in anytime, anywhere revision through Robomate+. The was done by me practically every day through their Roboassess platform. These additional academic tools provided by Lakshya, helped me immensely to secure a top-score in this year's online MHT-CET exam conducted by the Government of My sincere salutations and gratitude to everyone at Lakshya for providing such high- for students like me", said Priyant.

Apart from Priyant Jain, two more Lakshya students were amongst the top performers in this year's MHT-CET. of Lakshya (Thane) scored an astonishing 99.976 percentile followed by of Lakshya (Thane), who scored an amazing 99.974 percentile. Indeed the students at Lakshya have outperformed at the MHT-CET (2019). The high-class academic support system of Lakshya (as described by Priyant) in the form of Robomate+ and Roboassess has indeed helped these students secure consistent scores in all their exams over the past two years.

Ishan has also secured a startling 99.62 percentile in JEE Mains along with 91.28 per cent aggregate marks in Class XII (HSC) apart from scoring high ranks in KVPY during Class XI as well as Class XII. has also secured a whopping 99.85 percentile in JEE Mains exam as well as consistent scores in Class XII (HSC) and KVPY.

The supremacy of Lakshya students acing in practically all exams across the state of seems to be an unwritten norm this year. Shashank Nag of Lakshya (Panvel) has stood 'first in Maharashtra' for Class XII (CBSE) with an unbelievable 98.80 per cent aggregate marks. The glory for such consistency across all competitive exams by students of Lakshya simply goes to the dynamic leader Mr (popularly known as by the students).

"I congratulate the team of Lakshya for getting such exceptional results for MHT-CET (2019) as well as all other exams related to Our unique pedagogy of Lakshya has ensured that each & every student is mentored by their classroom teachers with complete personalized attention. Let us continue this exceptional academic performance year after year as always", said Mahesh Shetty,

The next leap for successful academic performance by Team Lakshya:

'MT Educare Ltd' and 'Innovation in Education' are indeed synonyms. In its constant endeavour to make stress-free and comforting for its students, MTEL has now launched the concept of 'Lakshya Prep' for the pupils of Class IX to Class XII. The normal academic schedule for a Class IX to Class XII student across the city of and MMR is of 10 to 12 hours (6 to 8 hours of / School for regular curriculum and additional 3 to 4 hours of coaching class for Competitive entrance exam training).

By academically supporting various High Schools (for Class IX and X) & Junior Colleges (for Class XI and XII), MTEL shall now ensure that the academic schedule of a student (between Class IX to Class XII) shall be structured only within 6 hours (7 am to 1 pm).

With unique concepts like 'No Homework' for these teenagers as well as an equal emphasis on 'Yoga and Sports', the students of 'Lakshya Prep' are surely going to be real life Ranchos in true sense. To start with, MT Educare Ltd shall be academically supporting 10 to 12 such ventures called ' and Junior College' across the length and breadth of and MMR.

The students shall be able to enrol for Class IX and Class XI for the academic year 2019-20 at each of this state of the art ' & Junior College', academically supported by With its proven track record of academic supremacy, it is surely expected to touch a unique record of 100 per cent enrollments in the first year itself for the ongoing Class XI being conducted by Govt of Maharashtra.

Needless to say the astounding enhancement it shall bring in the fiscal evolution of MTEL and its subsidiaries. With such innovations under the leadership of the dynamic Edupreneur Mahesh Shetty, the legacy of academic excellence by students of Lakshya is bound to continue in the years to come.

"Our academic support to the newly launched ' & Junior College' will not only assure academic success, but also a confident personality shall pass out of it at the end of four years; who shall be equipped to take on the challenges of life with complete panache due to passionate grooming by our mentors. It's for the first time in the history of in our country that a concept of 'Prep School' (prevalent in the USA and the western world) is being academically supported by your company. The advent of such in shall witness the dawn of a new era of stress-free learning for the students of Class IX to Class XII. As of now, we intend to support this academically across and MMR from academic/financial year 2019-20. We would like to thank the top management of in supporting us whole-heartedly in this inventiveness", said Mahesh Shetty,

